Officers ask communities to be vigilant after burglaries in towns and villages near Lancaster
Detectives covering the South Lakeland area have seen a significant increase in house burglaries over the last few months.
The incidents have occurred in rural towns and villages across south Lakeland in Dent, Sedbergh, Allithwaite, Grange and a lot of villages in between including Kirkby Lonsdale, Holme, Burton-in-Kendal, Beetham, Levens, Storth and Arnside.
Detective Sergeant Duncan Helmn said: "We believe that a number of these incidents have been committed by the same person/s.
“In most of the cases the properties have been empty when the burglary has occurred, with the suspects using the cover of darkness.
“As the nights have now drawn in, we are beginning to see offences occur between 6pm and 9pm and have occurred when occupants are simply out at evening time.
“From the incidents reported to us suspects have been targeting jewellery and cash.”
Officers advise residents not to have large amounts of cash within their houses and ensure valuable items of jewellery are in secure places.
Detective Sergeant Helmn continued. “In the coming weeks we will be conducting extra patrols across the south lakes to target those committing these offences.
“If you have any information or see anything suspicious around your home or your neighbours, please contact us.”
Anyone with information in relation to burglaries and Operation Firm can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it. You can also phone on 101.
Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
For more information on securing your property go to https://www.cumbria.police.uk/get-advice/crime-prevention/home-safety