Officers ask communities to be vigilant after burglaries in towns and villages near Lancaster

The incidents have occurred in rural towns and villages across south Lakeland in Dent, Sedbergh, Allithwaite, Grange and a lot of villages in between including Kirkby Lonsdale, Holme, Burton-in-Kendal, Beetham, Levens, Storth and Arnside.

Detective Sergeant Duncan Helmn said: "We believe that a number of these incidents have been committed by the same person/s.

“In most of the cases the properties have been empty when the burglary has occurred, with the suspects using the cover of darkness.

Detectives covering the South Lakeland area have seen a significant increase in dwelling burglaries over the last few months.

“As the nights have now drawn in, we are beginning to see offences occur between 6pm and 9pm and have occurred when occupants are simply out at evening time.

“From the incidents reported to us suspects have been targeting jewellery and cash.”

Officers advise residents not to have large amounts of cash within their houses and ensure valuable items of jewellery are in secure places.

Detective Sergeant Helmn continued. “In the coming weeks we will be conducting extra patrols across the south lakes to target those committing these offences.

“If you have any information or see anything suspicious around your home or your neighbours, please contact us.”

Anyone with information in relation to burglaries and Operation Firm can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it. You can also phone on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

For more information on securing your property go to https://www.cumbria.police.uk/get-advice/crime-prevention/home-safety

What can you do?

Some simple, basic tips include:

· Locking doors and windows before you go out and ensuring that your house and keys are secure.

· Removing keys from locks and keeping them out of reach, not on a hall table.

· Ensuring side gates and sheds are locked with a good quality lock.

· Keeping cash and valuables locked away safe or well hidden.