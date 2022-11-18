News you can trust since 1837
Valuable jewellery stolen during break-in at house near Lancaster

Thieves made off with a large amount of property including jewellery when they broke into a house in Silverdale.

By Debbie Butler
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 18th Nov 2022, 3:43pm

The burglary happened in Stankelt Road between Friday November 4 and Sunday November 6, and police have now issued an appeal for witnesses.

"We would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between those days to get in contact with us,” said Morecambe police.

Contact 101, quoting log number 0636 or email [email protected] if you can help.

Jewellery was stolen during a burglary at a house in Silverdale.

