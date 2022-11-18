Valuable jewellery stolen during break-in at house near Lancaster
Thieves made off with a large amount of property including jewellery when they broke into a house in Silverdale.
By Debbie Butler
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
18th Nov 2022, 3:43pm
The burglary happened in Stankelt Road between Friday November 4 and Sunday November 6, and police have now issued an appeal for witnesses.
"We would like to appeal to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between those days to get in contact with us,” said Morecambe police.
Contact 101, quoting log number 0636 or email [email protected] if you can help.