The man was near the taxi rank in Damside Street, close to the bus station, at around 9.15pm on Sunday when he was verbally abused by a group of men, before one of them punched him to the head, fracturing his nose.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the attack, or anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage which could help their investigation, to contact them on 101, quoting the log number 0428 of 10th October 2022.

The incident followed an attack on a man walking along South Road in Lancaster earlier on Sunday morning, and also the arrest of a man following an alleged street robbery on Friday afternoon.