Man to appear in court charged with daylight robbery in a Lancaster street
A man is due to appear in court tomorrow following an alleged street robbery in Lancaster.
Police say they arrested a 29-year-old after a man in his 40s was reportedly assaulted and robbed of £80 on Friday afternoon.
The attack is said to have happened in Mainway at around 2:30pm.
Officers investigated the incident and subsequently detained a man on Friday night.
Police say that after consulting with the Crown Prosecution Service they charged Josh Lloyd, 29, of Mount Avenue, Lancaster with robbery.
He was remanded into custody to appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.
CI Mark Douglas, of Lancaster Police, said: “We take all reports of crime seriously, particularly robberies, where we know the impact on the victim and wider community can be significant and long-lasting.
“I know this incident will have caused the people of Lancaster some concern and I am pleased a charging decision has been reached.”