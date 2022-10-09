Police say they arrested a 29-year-old after a man in his 40s was reportedly assaulted and robbed of £80 on Friday afternoon.

The attack is said to have happened in Mainway at around 2:30pm.

Officers investigated the incident and subsequently detained a man on Friday night.

Police say a man in his 40s was assaulted and robbed.

Police say that after consulting with the Crown Prosecution Service they charged Josh Lloyd, 29, of Mount Avenue, Lancaster with robbery.

He was remanded into custody to appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

CI Mark Douglas, of Lancaster Police, said: “We take all reports of crime seriously, particularly robberies, where we know the impact on the victim and wider community can be significant and long-lasting.