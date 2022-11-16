Man arrested after drugs raid in Morecambe
A man has been arrested during a drugs raid in Morecambe as part of an ongoing police operation.
By Gayle Rouncivell
34 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
16th Nov 2022, 3:59pm
Supporting Operation Sceptre, both Task Force and the Neighbourhood Policing Team executed two Misuse of Drugs Act warrants in the Morecambe area today, Wednesday.
A quantity of drugs, cash and weapons were seized along with one man arrested.
Operation Sceptre is a week of intensive action to tackle knife crime.
Most Popular
The operation targets those who carry dangerous weapons, raises awareness of the consequences and engages with retailers selling bladed articles.