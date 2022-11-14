Week of intensive police action to tackle knife crime begins in Lancaster and Morecambe

The operation targets those who choose to carry dangerous weapons, raises awareness of the consequences and engages with retailers who sell bladed articles.

Officers will be working with partner agencies to carry out several initiatives throughout the week, including school visits to educate young people, searching for knives in public places such as local parks, using metal detecting arches to identify people who may be carrying knives and giving advice to shops on the laws on selling knives.

Knife bins are available where bladed articles can be disposed of safely and anonymously - in Lancaster, you can do this under Carlisle Bridge in Morecambe Road, and in Morecambe, near the youth centre in Central Drive.

Lancashire Police are joining other forces across the UK in the national Operation Sceptre week of intensive action to tackle knife crime.

If you have any information about knife crime in Lancashire, contact the police on 101 or report anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

Chief Insp Dave Oldfield, of Lancashire Violence Reduction Network, said: “We have seen some great results come out of our previous Op Sceptre weeks, with over 1,000 knives being recovered from surrender bins in Lancashire in May 2022.

“Op Sceptre is a great way to engage with young people and the wider community. It is so important to educate people on the laws around carrying knives and the dangers and potential impacts of doing so.

“Knife crime impacts not only the individuals involved, but their families, friends and wider community. My message to anyone thinking about carrying a knife is to reconsider as, in a brief moment, your life can be changed forever.”

Andrew Snowden, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “I fully support this surge in police activity targeting those who carry these dangerous weapons and the vital education on the risks they pose. Every knife removed from our streets, whether seized by officers or surrendered at a knife bin, makes Lancashire safer.