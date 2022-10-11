Man appears in court after robbery in Lancaster
A man who was charged with robbery after an assault in Lancaster on Friday has appeared in court.
By Gayle Rouncivell
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
11th Oct 2022, 2:38pm
Josh Lloyd, 29, of Mount Avenue, Lancaster, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery when he appeared before Blackpool magistrates on Monday.
He was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on November 9.
It follows an attack in Mainway on Friday afternoon, in which a man in his 40s was assaulted and robbed of £80.
Following proactive enquiries, Lloyd was arrested in connection with the offence.