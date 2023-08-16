The damage caused by the second break-in at Pure Vegan.

Pure Vegan in Thurnham Street had only just had its window repaired from the previous burglary overnight on July 8.

The cafe was targeted again overnight on Saturday, and while no cash is left on the premises overnight, a few items were taken including some stock and a tablet computer which was used by staff to take orders.

Police said enquiries are ongoing into the incident. Call 101 if you can help.

Karina from Pure Vegan said: "After a week with our new window, unfortunately we have been broken into once again.

"We will have to make do with the wooden board for now until we get it fixed.

"Hopefully the police can catch the suspects."

Pure Vegan is an all-vegan cafe, selling homemade vegan cakes, coffee, tea and vegan food.