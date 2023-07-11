Police appeal for information after Lancaster cafe burglary
Police are looking at CCTV after a burglary at a Lancaster cafe.
By Michelle Blade
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:23 BST- 1 min read
Burglars smashed the front door of Pure Vegan Cafe on Thurnham Street in Lancaster before stealing a till drawer.
The owner of Pure Vegan cafe posted on Facebook two days ago: “Unfortunately last night someone broke into the cafe and has caused a bit of mess.
“We will have to close today but we will be back open Tuesday.”
Police said there was a potential witness to the burglary who they need to speak to.
The burglary was at 2.41am on Sunday, July 9.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number LC 29230709 0195.