A Lancashire farm worker who thought he was communicating with young girls was caught in an online "sting" by paedophile hunters.

Mathew Shuttleworth made contact with three different ‘girls’ online, but they were all decoys.

Shuttleworth, of Barbon, Carnforth, has admitted three charges of attempted sexual communication with a child, and one of attempting to meet a girl under the age of 16 after grooming her.

Preston Crown Court heard that Shuttleworth made contact with three separate decoys.

The first told him she was 14 but he still kept in touch, asking her to send photographs of herself.

The second ‘child’ told him she was just 12 but the contact continued and he arranged to meet her at Booths in Kirkby Lonsdale, unaware that she was a decoy.

The third decoy posed as a 14-year-old girl, who also sent him a photograph.

Shuttleworth was arrested as a result of the paedophile hunter group's traps.

Holly Nelson, for Shuttleworth, said he accepted the messages were sexual and he was ashamed and full of remorse.

She pointed out that he never actually met or spoke to a child as they were decoys.

She said Shuttleworth was a farm worker with a wife and children.

The offences dated back to 2023 and he had not been able to live with his family for some time as a result of these offences.

Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

Ms Nelson said Shuttleworth was very suitable for rehabilitation.

Judge Ian Unsworth KC said he was unable to sentence Shuttleworth immediately as he needed to consider evidence which was served only hours previously.

He said he would also ask for an explanation as to why there had been a "significant delay" in prosecuting Shuttleworth.

Sentencing was adjourned until next month.