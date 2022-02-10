Bolton Wanderers ban eight fans after disorder at Morecambe match

They have been announced among a total of 14 fans issued with banning orders following incidents at recent matches against Morecambe, Cambridge and Sunderland.

The banned fans are aged between 15 and 57 and the orders follow on from similar action taken earlier in the season after Wanderers’ home game against Wigan Athletic in October - taking the number of banning orders issued by Wanderers this season to more than 30.

Eight of the orders were issued following incidents at last Saturday's match at Morecambe's Mazuma Stadium, and the club expects this number to increase.

Morecambe FC's Mazuma Stadium.

Bolton chief executive Neil Hart said that policing costs are estimated to reach £100,000 by the end of the season and urged fans to behave themselves at games.

In a statement on the club's official website, he said: “As this action clearly demonstrates, Bolton Wanderers will not tolerate any form of disorder or anti-social behaviour at our matches.

“As we continue to work closely with GMP we anticipate these numbers to rise over the coming weeks following the disorder experienced at Saturday’s fixture at Morecambe.

“We will continue to deal with any breaches in a vigorous and decisive manner to eradicate any form of disorder and lack of respect among our fan-base towards people or property.

“Our police costs this season are now over £63,000 with the likelihood this number will hit £100,000 by the end of the season. I’m sure every supporter would agree that this money could be better utilised within the club.