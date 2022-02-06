Morecambe man arrested as investigations continue into events at their game with Bolton Wanderers

The game at the Mazuma Stadium ended with allegations of racism towards the Bolton dugout, claims of objects being thrown at Morecambe keeper Adam Smith and visiting fans entering the playing surface following their stoppage-time equaliser.

A Lancashire Constabulary statement issued on Saturday evening had said an investigation had been launched and they provided an update earlier today.

It read: “We have today arrested a 61-year-old man from Morecambe on suspicion of racially aggravated public order and he remains in custody.

Morecambe have reiterated they will work alongside Lancashire Police

“Other lines of enquiry relating to the allegations of racism are being developed and we continue to take the matter extremely seriously.

“A number of Bolton fans who were arrested for assault, pitch encroachment or being drunk and disorderly have been bailed, released under investigation or given penalty notices.

“One, Michael Haslam, 29, of Heathside Grove, Manchester has been charged with pitch encroachment and is due to appear before magistrates in Lancaster on March 1st.

“We are also looking into two separate allegations of assaults following the match.

“Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting log 470 of February 5th.”

Having also issued a statement within moments of the final whistle on Saturday, Morecambe provided a second one on Sunday.

It said: “We will continue to work closely with Lancashire Police to assist all of their investigations, and as part of this, we would urge any person with any information in relation to anything they may have witnessed on Saturday, to contact police on 101 quoting log 470 of February 5.

“Morecambe Football Club abhors and condemns any form of abuse, discrimination or anti-social behaviour, and anyone who is proven to have participated in such behaviour is not welcome at our club. Appropriate action will be taken swiftly in such cases.

“The club will make no further comment until the outcome of the police investigation has been reached.”