Couch to 110k: Morecambe businessman on countdown for 'crazy' ultra-marathon charity challenge

By Anne SouthbyContributor
Published 14th Jun 2024, 14:57 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2024, 14:58 BST
If you break out in a cold sweat at the prospect of couch to a 10k run in eight weeks, spare a thought for one Morecambe businessman this weekend.

Simon Das set himself the challenge of running a 70-mile ultra-marathon despite never having run more than 10 miles before.

And he hopes his gruelling efforts at The Wall 2024 run from Carlisle to Gateshead on Saturday will raise lots of money for charity, Children with Cancer UK.

"Let’s face it, if these young people can battle such an unscrupulous condition often with a smile on their face, then I can get myself to the end of the 70 mile course,” said Simon who runs Lancaster-based property firm, 978 Finance.

Morecambe businessman, Simon Das, is raising money for Children with Cancer UK.Morecambe businessman, Simon Das, is raising money for Children with Cancer UK.
Morecambe businessman, Simon Das, is raising money for Children with Cancer UK.

Simon, who will be taking on the ultra marathon with his friend James Rogers, has certainly been put through his paces over the past few weeks.

“You’ve heard of couch to 10k, here goes couch to 110k,” he said,

“I’ve never run any distance like this before so it will be a massive shock to the system and a test of nerve as much as fitness. I am really excited to push my limits physically and mentally, and see what I’ve got in the tank.

“It’s crazy, a few weeks ago 10 miles seemed a hideous thought but knowing I’ve got to get through 70 miles in one go means a 10 mile/two hour run seems so manageable.

“Don’t get me wrong, I won’t be breaking any records – only competing with myself here and raising a few quid for Children with Cancer UK.”

For 35 years, Children with Cancer UK has funded research into the causes of childhood cancers, and the development of better, kinder treatments as well as funding initiatives that support children and their families through cancer treatment and beyond.

Their work has contributed significantly to a marked increase in childhood cancer survival rates and improved quality of life for patients.

So far, Simon has raised £805.

To donate go to JustGiving https://www.justgiving.com/page/simon-das-phgh-70milemadness

