Christmas Island veteran and former Lancaster chip shop boss finally awarded Nuclear Test Medal

An RAF veteran from Lancaster has finally received a medal for his service on Christmas Island – more than 60 years later.

Michael Ayrton, now 83, has just received The Nuclear Test Medal awarded to veterans who participated in the UK’s Nuclear Test Programme between 1952-1967, following a decades-long campaign seeking recognition.

“I think it’s disgusting that I’ve had to wait more than 60 years for this medal,” said Mr Ayrton.

“There will be people who served on Christmas Island who have since died without receiving their medal.”

Michael Ayrton with his Nuclear Test Medal.

Mr Ayrton was just 19 and had been serving in the RAF for two years when he was posted to Christmas Island in the Pacific Ocean.

“No-one told me that it was a nuclear zone and we had no protective gear, just a pair of brown shorts. It was awful.”

Fortunately, the second nuclear test which Mr Ayrton had been due to witness was cancelled so he never saw an explosion but did serve as a chef there for a year, without knowing the potential threat caused by radiation.

“It was in the water everywhere and like I fool, I swam in it without knowing the possible consequences.”

Many nuclear test veterans have since suffered health problems which have been attributed to their time on Christmas Island. About six years ago, Mr Ayrton had a cancerous cyst removed from his face and received £2,000 in compensation from the Ministry of Defence.

In recent years, he’s suffered from a bad case of Covid, pneumonia and had a mini stroke.

His poor health prevented him from attending the Remembrance service at Lancaster Town Hall this year, so he’s not yet worn his new medal which sits alongside his General Service Medal for serving in Aden.

The new medal features an atom surrounded by olive branches and its ribbons are white, yellow, black and red, including a lighter blue for the sky and ocean to represent the Pacific region.

His medal collection is extra special as the General Service Medal features Queen Elizabeth II’s profile while The Nuclear Test Medal is one of the first to feature King Charles.

Born in Salisbury Road and while still at Cathedral School, Mr Ayrton joined the Air Training Corps at 14 which inspired him to join the RAF.

However, his first job was at Lansil before he worked at Williamson’s. His home now is on the site of that former factory.

Mr Ayrton was going to be an RAF driver until he failed his driving course when he drove onto the tramlines in Blackpool and got stuck!

He moved into catering and worked his way up until he was involved in organising luncheons for royalty including the late Queen and Queen Mother.

During his 22 years in the RAF, he served in Cyprus as well as Aden and Christmas Island, and at many bases in the UK including RAF Feltwell in Norfolk where he met his wife of 57 years, Joan. The couple have three daughters, Louise, Carol and Michele.