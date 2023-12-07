News you can trust since 1837
Eight years ago: 29 pictures show the devastating impact of Storm Desmond on Lancaster and Morecambe

The one-in-100 year flood which hit Lancaster eight years ago left 55,000 homes without power and wreaked havoc in the city.
By Debbie Butler
Published 7th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

Storm Desmond – described as an ‘extratropical cyclone’ – caused devastating flooding in Lancaster, between December 3 and 8, 2015, which effectively cut off the city from the outside world.

Army trucks were stationed at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary to act as ambulances after flooding cut the city off from the power grid and blocked all but one access route.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said they had 300 calls in a day and attended 200 incidents.

Key areas across Lancaster were flooded including Caton Road, St George’s Quay, Stonewell, Cable Street, with restaurants, businesses and houses impacted.

Houses in Morecambe, Heysham and Carnforth also lost power.

These pictures from our archives bring back memories of the devastating impact of Storm Desmond.

A flooded Lancaster Bus Station.

1. Storm Desmond

A flooded Lancaster Bus Station.

Flooding in Cable Street, Lancaster.

2. Storm Desmond

Flooding in Cable Street, Lancaster.

A flooded Caton Road in Lancaster.

3. Storm Desmond

A flooded Caton Road in Lancaster.

Firefighters pumping out flooded buildings on Cable Street.

4. Storm Desmond

Firefighters pumping out flooded buildings on Cable Street.

