Cat champion among those named in 2024 King's Birthday Honours List
Eileen Evans, from Lancaster and Morecambe Cat Rescue charity, revealed that she overlooked an initial email informing her she had been nominated for a British Empire Medal and later convinced herself it couldn’t be true.
Eileen, 72, co-ordinator and trustee of the charity which has a shop in Pedder Street in Morecambe, said: “I am feeling quite chuffed, even though it was never expected. I'm pleased and I’m proud because it’s to share with all our volunteers. I couldn’t have done this on my own.”
But despite her pivotal role in helping to find homes for stray, injured and unwanted cats in Morecambe, news of a nomination was more than just out of the blue.
“I had an email sent to me which somehow I missed and then I got a phone call from somebody asking if I had received an email.”
Even when confirmation of her award came through Eileen – who like all recipients was sworn to secrecy - had to pinch herself.
“I couldn’t say anything and I didn’t believe it until it actually came out in print.”
Eileen will receive her medal from the The Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire and it will be a special day indeed for a woman with a life-long love of cats.
“I have loved cats since childhood,” she said. “There is a picture of me at nine months-old with our cat, Twinkle.”
University of Central Lancashire academic, Peter Dyer, was awarded an OBE for his services to the dental and medical professions, as well as his local community.
Peter Dyer was named in the Honours’ list for his decades of dedication to the professions of dentistry and medicine, along with personal contributions to the communities of Silverdale and Lancaster.
The proud Lancastrian, who has worked as a Clinical Senior Lecturer in Oral Surgery at the university’s Preston Campus for six years, said: “A thick envelope came through the letterbox and it had on my name along with the words ‘his Majesty the King’s Service and Cabinet Office’. My hands were shaking when I opened it as I thought to myself, well it can’t be what I think it might be.
“When I read it, I was utterly gobsmacked and I couldn’t stop looking at it.”
Helen Gould from Lancaster, co-founder of LPM Dance, received an MBE.
Helen is a dance artist, movement director, project manager and performer. LPM Dance provides opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to experience the power of dance. She received her MBE for charitable services to people with Parkinson's Disease.
Helen said: “I'm extremely grateful and humbled to have been nominated for such a prestigious award. I'm exceptionally lucky to work with a committed, talented and passionate group of colleagues and members of the Parkinson's community, all of whom contribute significantly to the work so this recognition really feels like a team effort."
She added: “I also hope this award shines a light on the value of community dance and the integral role arts and culture play in health and wellbeing.”
Also honoured are Sharon Jane Kemp from Lancaster who is Chief Executive of Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council. She has been awarded an OBE for services to business and to the community in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.
Lancaster’s David Canning, Head of Digital Knowledge and Information Management, Cabinet Office, made MBE for services to Innovation in Knowledge and Information Management.
And an MBE goes to Sarah Randall-Paley, from Carnforth, director of finance at Lancaster University, for services to higher education.
