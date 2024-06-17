Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancaster church celebrates its diamond jubilee this weekend with a community fun day and special service, both open to all.

St Chad’s Parish Church in Torrisholme Road, Skerton opened in June 1964 when it was consecrated by the Bishop of Blackburn, the Rt Rev Charles Claxton.

A service of thanksgiving to mark the 60th anniversary took place earlier this month and there will be another celebration service for all ages this Sunday (June 23) at 10am when the Dean of Blackburn, Very Rev Peter Howell-Jones, will be the special guest.

Highlight of the mission weekend will be a free community fun day on Saturday (June 22) from noon until 4pm, including live music, games, dance display and refreshments.

A view of St Chad's Church, Skerton, in the daytime.

There will be as display of photographs and other memorabilia down the years in church.

St Chad’s has played a major role in the lives of families living in Skerton as a place of Christian worship, which has celebrated the joys of countless weddings and baptisms and honoured the memories of those who have influenced and shaped lives.

As a vibrant community hub, it continues to play a valuable role in supporting the spiritual and practical needs of parents, young and elderly in the neighbouring communities.

A typical week in the church hall includes:

Curate-in-charge at St Chad's Church in Skerton, the Rev Nikki Mann.

*A residents’ group working to improve the life of Ryelands residents

*Ryelands Primary School’s “Stay and Play” group

*Beavers, Brownies, Cubs and Scouts

*Youth Group

A view of St Chad's Church, Skerton, by night.

*Lyrics and Lunch for carers and cared-for with dementia and memory loss

*Twinkle Toes Dance Academy

*A mobility group

*A “Reading Fairy” group for pre-school children.