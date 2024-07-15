Carnforth village launches innovative campaign to save its last remaining pub
Burton in Lonsdale has launched a much awaited share offer in a bid to bring The Punch Bowl Inn into community ownership.
At a packed meeting, the Share Prospectus was presented to villagers and the purchase of shares is now live.
The Punch Bowl closed its doors in February and was placed for sale on the open market.
A group of villagers immediately launched a bid to save the pub by bringing it into community ownership. A Community Benefit Society was quickly formed and after several packed village meetings which fully endorsed the plan, the campaign began in earnest.
The main focus was to secure funding by applying for a grant from the government’s Levelling Up Fund – The Community Ownership Fund. A massive amount of work went into preparing the application, which was submitted in early April.
Unfortunately, the general election intervened and for the moment this vital funding opportunity is on hold with the outcome unknown.
However, time is of the essence for the villagers and undaunted, they have renewed efforts to raise the necessary capital to bring about the purchase of the Punch Bowl.
Initially, £275,000 is needed just to buy the Punch Bowl but much work will be required to bring about its transformation into not just a pub but a Pub for the Community, which will serve not only the village of Burton in Lonsdale but also the many visitors to this picturesque part of the country.
In total, the village are looking to raise an optimal sum of £445,000 and a maximum of £495,000 to bring about the pub’s complete renovation and breath new life into the invaluable village asset.
“Too many rural communities are dying because of the loss of such vital community facilities and Burton does not wish to be just one more village without a successful pub at its heart,” said a spokesperson.
"Anyone out there who would like more information on our story can get in touch at [email protected].”
All documents that support the Share Offer – Share Prospectus (including FAQs), Business Plan & Summary, Community Engagement Plan and an Application Form which you can download or complete online – can be found at https://www.burtoncommunityinn.com/. Select ‘share offer’ from the menu.
