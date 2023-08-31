Carnforth patients can now get their meds from new ‘hole in the wall’ machine

Counsellor Phillippa Williamson, leader of Lancashire County Council, heralded the new era where anyone using the services of the family-run pharmacy can collect their medicines day or night, at whatever time suits them at an official ribbon cutting.

The new Amazon-locker style machine is the only such facility in the Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth area.

The machine automatically texts or emails patients a single-use PIN once prescriptions are ready to collect and stores medicines safely and securely until the PIN is entered.

24/7 prescription collection at Carnforth Pharmacy officially opened by Counsellor Phillippa Williamson, leader of Lancashire County Council. Picture by Benjamin Fell.

Automating prescription collections allow pharmacy staff to spend less time retrieving dispensed prescriptions and reduces patient waiting times.

It allows staff to spend more time with patients that need face to face care, something that online pharmacies simply cannot offer.

It improves service and patient safety.

Co-owner and lead pharmacist Ben Fell said: “We're incredibly pleased to be able to make this investment for our local community and high street.

“With the added space and efficiency this gives, our team are already training up to provide more services to help our local NHS.

“Carnforth has a great history and a bright future - we're excited and privileged to be a part of it.”

September marks three years after Carnforth Pharmacy first opened its doors and two years after the team won the prestigious Red Rose award for 'Best New Business'.