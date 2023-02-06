Carnforth patients could soon get their meds from new ‘hole-in-the-wall’ machine

The state-of-the-art prescription collection machine would be installed next to the front door of the pharmacy on Market Street and will be ‘in keeping with the existing features of the pharmacy’ according to the planning application.

Medpoint who have designed the prescription collection machine said on their website: “The Medpoint prescription collection machine allows customers to drop off prescription forms or re-order forms 24/7.

“When registering for the service the patient automatically receives a PIN number via text.

This is how Carnforth pharmacy would like if a prescription 'hole-in-the-wall' is installed.

“When your prescription is ready to collect, you will receive a PIN number automatically.

“When you collect your prescription you key in your PIN number or scan a QR code.”

In the planning application for Carnforth Pharmacy the applicant said: “This pharmacy shopfront has been designed to preserve the cultural heritage with its use of natural colours and therefore the Prescription Collection machine and vinyl sign to the front have both been designed with this in mind, choosing a dark blue to match the lettering on the existing fascia sign.

“I have designed the proposals to limit detrimental impact to heritage significance and everything is in-keeping with the existing features of the pharmacy.

“The proposed machine has a similar footprint and concept to that of an ATM machine.

“With already having ample parking facilities, installing the machine should ease the flow of vehicles during business hours with this out of hour collection service being installed. “The machine will be flush with the shopfront and the frame work will match the existing timber frames to the windows and door.

“It will have a vinyl wrap to the machine with operating instructions and logo to the front.

“This sign detail will be in-keeping with the current look of the pharmacy and the existing colours and features.

“Many of the neighbouring properties already have bright coloured shopfronts and signage and several takeaways that have late opening.”