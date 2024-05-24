Axe throwing, crafts and calming cuppas: welcome to Lancaster’s ‘child free’ social group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bonding over babies may be a great way to make new friends. But in Lancaster, the child free can forge great friendships too at a social group created just for them.

The aptly named Childfree in Lancaster UK is open to men and women with a child free lifestyle and empty nesters – with events ranging from coffee meet-ups and craft sessions to axe throwing and sailing.

The group is the brainchild of Elissa Proctor, who established it in September 2023 after realising that despite moving to Lancaster 12 years ago, she still knew very few people.

“I wanted to create a social life for myself,” she explained. “There seems to be lots of opportunities for women with children to meet up and join clubs, even just meeting other women at the school gates, but there was nowhere for me to meet like-minded child free women who want to go out for cocktails or do paddle boarding.

Childfree in Lancaster UK is a great way to make new friends.

“As a child free woman, it’s hard to make new friends as an adult. If I did join a class, the other women would bond over speaking about their children and I would have nothing to offer on that front. My old friends back home all had children, and arranging social events became so difficult that I felt rejected and alone. There are loads of mother and baby type groups but nothing for women who want to celebrate their child free lifestyle.”

Despite its focus, the group is inclusive and welcomes empty nesters, promoting an identity beyond parenting.

“We encourage people to rediscover old hobbies and interests and meet new people,” she said. “We don’t focus on the politics, we just plan lots of different events and encourage members to join.”

Make new friends at Childfree in Lancaster UK.

Beyond friendship, members have experienced unexpected benefits from joining as Elissa explained: “One member is helping me trace my family tree back in Poland and we’ve been doing plant swapping. It’s a lovely environment where members take an active interest in each other’s lives, building a true sense of community.”