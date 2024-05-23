Vital Morecambe charity is over the moon as new building gets official opening

A Breath for Life, which supports people with various health conditions by providing affordable hyperbaric oxygen therapy, has completed work on its new extension – after having to deal with flooding and the need for serious drainage work before they could even think about foundations.

The charity, which operates in Borrans Lane at Middleton, was founded in 1997 by Jane Dean for children with cerebral palsy but now welcomes people of all ages and conditions.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a medical treatment that involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurised container. This therapy is said to enhance the amount of oxygen your blood can carry, promoting healing and fighting infections.

After opening the new extension on Wednesday (May 22), Jane said she felt ‘happiness and complete joy after 27 years of fighting against the tide on every level because people, particularly in the early days, had no understanding of hyperbaric oxygen therapy – nor had we!

"The fact that we are here in Lancaster and Morecambe is unique. There should be a hyperbaric oxygen chamber in every hospital in this country. Since Covid, oxygen therapy has become more and more popular.”

Having seen the new building come to fruition, Jane is now retiring from the charity.

