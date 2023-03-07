Danny Matthews works as a wagon driver with WCF Fuels North West of Carnforth and threw his hat in the ring for the Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 late last year. He has now been named as a finalist for the Intermediate Apprentice of the Year title.

“Danny will often go out of his way to help customers and staff and we are so proud to have him as part of the team,” said WCF Fuels.

Danny Matthews.