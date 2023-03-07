Apprentice at Carnforth business makes shortlist for top award
An apprentice at a Carnforth business is a finalist for a top award.
Danny Matthews works as a wagon driver with WCF Fuels North West of Carnforth and threw his hat in the ring for the Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 late last year. He has now been named as a finalist for the Intermediate Apprentice of the Year title.
“Danny will often go out of his way to help customers and staff and we are so proud to have him as part of the team,” said WCF Fuels.
The 2023 awards winners will be crowned at Preston North End Football Club on Thursday March 23 so Danny doesn’t have too long to wait until he finds out if he’s been successful in taking the intermediate award.