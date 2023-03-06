Dragon’s Den star Theo Paphitis gives Carnforth business a welcome boost

Danielle Barker, owner of Red Beau eco party bags based in Arkholme, tagged Theo about her business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet or repost by Theo to his over half a million Twitter and Instagram followers.

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,500 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed Shopkeeper, Theo re‐tweeted Danielles message to his over 500,000 Twitter and Instagram followers and as a result, www.redbeau.com has 100 more followers and extra orders for their eco friendly party bag favours.

Danielle Barker of Red Beau with some of her eco party supplies.

They are also profiled on the #SBS website www.theopaphitissbs.com that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Danielle said: “I am a small rural business trying to reduce the use of single use plastic. It is great to have support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to raise our profile and Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do to his following.”

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

"My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings.

"The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish Red Beau every success.”

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet on Twitter or do an Instagram post to him about their business on Sunday between 5pm and 7.30pm and include the hashtag #SBS.

Six lucky businesses are re‐tweeted every Monday at 8pm and then invited to enter their profile on the new website, attend the annual #SBS networking event and take advantage of the networking opportunities.