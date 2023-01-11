Action taken after worryingly high number of deaths from heart disease and stroke in Lancaster

Coronary heart disease deaths locally were almost 38% above national rates, 32% above for strokes, and premature deaths under 75 relating to circulatory disease averaged 58% above the national rate.

A 12-week Healthy Heart, Healthy Mind programme was introduced attended by 166 local residents aged 40-74 who had been diagnosed with high blood pressure by their GP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the end of the course, 81% of participants had improved their blood pressure and 65% saw an improvement in their wellbeing.

Royal Lancaster Infirmary

Development lead for Lancaster Integrated Care Community (ICC), Sarah Baines said: “The aim of the Healthy Heart, Healthy Mind sessions was to give people with high blood pressure the skills and knowledge to make necessary changes to help to lower their blood pressure. These could include making lifestyle changes which will prevent them from going on medication.”

An ideal blood pressure reading should be between 90/60mmHg and 120/80mmHg. Lowering blood pressure by just 10mmHg lowers the risk of stroke or heart attack by a fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The course featured weekly advice and support sessions focused on reducing blood pressure with topics including alcohol intake, diet, exercise, caffeine, salt and smoking cessation. There were weekly exercise sessions too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants had their blood pressure taken at the start and end of the course and those who didn’t see a reduction were given further advice and support.

“It was amazing to see people set and achieve goals and many felt that they were able to have important conversations and that they had peer support,” said Sarah Baines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We saw many participants increase in confidence, motivation and optimism. Some saw considerable weight loss and others formed better pain control for their long-term conditions.”

One participant said: “Talking about this stuff, which you don't do with regular friends, has brought things up to the surface, more knowledge about blood pressure, healthier foods, exercise and I’ve lost half a kilogramme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad