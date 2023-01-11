Blood biker 'egged' in Lancaster could have been seriously injured
An object believed to be an egg was thrown at a blood transport biker nearly knocking him off his motorcycle in Lancaster.
Police are appealing for help to identify the person who threw an ‘egg’ at a blood biker at 5.30pm on New Year’s Day whilst he was travelling at speed on China Street.
Thankfully the motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, managed to maintain control of the bike, before reporting the incident to police.
PC Ally Kershaw, of Lancashire Police, said: “The item struck the rider and conditions were dark and wet. Luckily the rider managed to maintain control but this could have been far more serious.
“Not only could the rider have been seriously injured but given his transportation of life-saving blood the consequences could have been far-reaching.
“If you have any information, or saw someone in the area around the time of the offence and can help us, please come forward.”
Call 101 quoting log 1223 of January 1.