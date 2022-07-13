Watch: Steam train which breaks down near Lancaster is caught on camera

The British India Line 35018 engine suffered a broken pipe which meant the fire had to be extinguished.

After being fixed, another engine was brought to Bentham to tow the stricken train away.

Matilda Walden, who lives in Bentham with her mum Jayne and brother Billy, was in the right place at the right time to capture Tuesday’s event on video, which she shared to her YouTube channel.

The teenager said: "The workers all rallied round and with their quick thinking and expertise the problem was soon brought under control, with no permanant danage to the engines.

"Because they had to quickly extinguish the fire, they then had no steam, so used another engine to tow her."

British India Line was one of the first batch of 20 completed at Eastleigh Works in May 1945, and in that month was first shedded at Nine Elms shed, where it was to remain for most of its career, under both the Southern Railway and British Railways.

The stricken steam train at Bentham station.

It was withdrawn from service in August 1964 and sold on to Woodham Brothers scrapyard in Barry, South Wales, where it arrived in December of the same year.

It was rescued from the scrapyard in November 1979, but work to restore the locomotive only began in 2012 and British India Line ran again under its own steam on the main line in May 2017.

The steam engine in Bentham on Tuesday.

Workers clear the track at Bentham after the engine is towed away.