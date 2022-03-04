Watch Lancaster teen as she breaks world record for assembling a Mr Potato Head

Matilda Walden has been told by Guinness World Records this week that she has officially become the fastest person in the world to put together a Mr Potato Head toy.

Matilda, whose older brother Billy has featured in the Lancaster Guardian several times in recent years – most recently after appearing on a Channel 4 TV show for talented carpenters – wanted to raise awareness of SELFA, a charity which supports children and young people in Skipton and Craven.

The 13-year-old, who lives in Bentham near Lancaster, was determined not to do things by halves and so decided to attempt a world record!

Matilda Walden with her record-breaking Mr Potato Head.

Matilda attempted the fastest assembly of the famous Mr Potato Head, which, according to manufacturer's Hasbro, was the first toy advertised on television back in 1952.

In its original form, Mr Potato Head was offered as separate plastic parts with pushpins to be attached into a real potato or other vegetable.

But due to complaints about rotting vegetables and new government safety regulations, Hasbro began including a plastic potato body with the toy set in 1964.

Matilda attempted her record on December 10 2020, and, supported by family, friends, local businesses and representatives from SELFA, completed the challenge in an incredible 5.69 seconds.

And this week Matilda’s mum Jayne finally received an email from Guinness World Records to confirm that the evidence had been checked and Matilda's record had been verified – making her officially the fastest person in the world to assemble a Mr Potato Head.

Matilda said that SELFA had been so supportive of her that she wanted to give something back. She loves going to the charity’s group meetings and has been on residentials, and they are also helping her through the John Muir Awards – an environmental award scheme focused on wild places.

And as for her next challenge? Matilda said it was ‘hush hush’ at the moment, as she has applied for another world record, but as it is a new title it needs to be verified.