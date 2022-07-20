Morecambe Pride line-up revealed

The event had been under threat due to a failed funding bid to Morecambe Town Council, but this was later overturned with the council agreeing to give the festival £7,000.
It will now take place on Saturday July 30, beginning with a colourful parade starting at The Battery at 11am.
The free entertainment will continue on a main stage near The Midland Hotel from noon, with appearances by Grace Warwick, Smashby, Andy Crosbie as Elton John, Jessie Dale, Channy and Pete Valentine as George Michael.
The event is being organised by Out In The Bay, a Lancaster-based charity which works with LGBTQI people and young adults, people who misuse drugs and alcohol, and those living with long-term sexual health conditions.
It’s the third Pride to be held in Morecambe, following on from the success of the Lancaster festivals.