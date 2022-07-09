Cheers of joy as Morecambe festivals awarded funding after town council u-turn

The festivals could have been under threat after Morecambe town councillors decided not to give financial support to them.

Following the initial decision not to award funding, Morecambe Town Council announced it had received a new application from Morecambe Pride and additional information in support of Vintage by the Sea Festival.

After two hours of deliberation, the Council resolved to grant an award of £12,000 to Vintage by the Sea, and £7,000 to Morecambe Pride plus an additional £3,000 guaranteed against any losses.

Councillors and representatives from Vintage by the Sea gather on the steps of the town hall celebrating funding awarded to two festivals after a council u-turn.

Organiser of Morecambe Pride, Robert Mee, was overjoyed with the outcome and thanked councillors, saying: "This is absolutely brilliant - we will definitely be able to have a great event now". The free event is set to take place on July 30, and all are welcome to attend.

Cllr Cary Matthews, Chairman of Morecambe Town Council, added: "I submitted the motion to reconsider the two applications because these are important events. New information has helped us to assess the applications in more detail and I am pleased the Council is playing such an integral part in supporting these great causes."

Lauren Zawadzki, organiser of Vintage by the Sea, which will take place on September 3 and 4, reacted with delight at the Council's decision which received applause and cheers from the public gallery.

Luke Trevaskis, Chief Executive of Morecambe Town Council said: “The Council is a supporter of all local organisations working to bring benefit to Morecambe. Councillors must make difficult decisions at times and with limited funding it is not always possible to award a grant to every applicant every year. However, the Council does support as many organisations as possible and has awarded over £500,000 to local causes over the last ten years.

Councillors and representatives from Morecambe Pride celebrating funding being awarded to the festival after the town council did a u-turn.

“The comments made by councillors in recent weeks has encouraged a number of festival organisers to review their finances and submit new applications with more modest budgets.