Lancaster man backs safe cycle routes plans after dad survives serious collision on Bay Gateway

Lancashire County Council are working on Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plans (LCWIP), aimed at making the county a place where cycling and walking is easily accessible, safe to use, attractive and well maintained.

They hope this will lead to more people making cycling and walking part of their everyday lives.

To help make this happen the council is putting together its LCWIP, to help join up the gaps in our existing network and provide safer, direct and more convenient routes.

Joshua Brandwood.

As part of this they are asking people from across Lancashire to get involved and tell them what they would find useful.

Feedback from the survey could help shape which locations the council will prioritise.

He is now hoping local residents will complete this survey and help get new measures in place.

Mark Bryan in hospital after the collision.

“Our lives were turned upside down after learning our dad had been struck by an HGV whilst cycling home from work along the old stretch of the Bay Gateway,” he said.

"Due to the life-threatening nature of his injuries, medical professionals were forced to place him into a medically induced coma to allow his body to heal.

“Almost four years since the incident and dad is doing well on his road to recovery.

“We as a family are so grateful for the expert care provided by both Royal Preston Hospital and the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

“Now this chapter is drawing to a close, I would like to divert my time and energy back to campaigning for a protected cycle lane on the old stretch of the Bay Gateway so others don’t go through the same trauma as we did.

“Since delivering my 2,714 signature e-petition to Lancashire County Council back in May 2021, I’ve had several meetings with highway bosses including an on-site visit to the Bay Gateway road in order to explore potential routes for a protected cycle lane.

“The campaign also received the backing of local councillors, Cat Smith MP and David Morris MP.

"To develop these plans, the council are asking residents to share their experience of cycling and walking in Lancashire and where improvements are needed.

“This is a key opportunity for us to send a clear message to Lancashire County Council that there needs to be a protected cycle lane on the old stretch of the Bay Gateway.”