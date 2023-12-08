Funding on track as boss calls for patience over Eden Project Morecambe plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That was the message from Eden boss Si Bellamy in the latest online community conversation held by the Eden team today, Friday.

Chief activation officer Mr Bellamy said the team is moving towards the end of solidifying details with the government over its £50m Levelling-Up funding.

Almost a year on from the government awarding the money, Mr Bellamy added that the project is still on track for work on Eden Project Morecambe to be completed by the end of 2026, with test events to follow soon afterwards.

In-depth analysis of finances by the government has been taking place in recent months as part of subsidy control requirements, to ensure the cash flow is on track when needed.

An outcome of that government review is expected early in 2024.

"When the Prime Minister made the announcement at the end of January there were huge expectations there but the patience was there too, and I want to say a huge thank you to everyone for being patient with us," Mr Bellamy said.

"We are going through really important processes as part of the Levelling-Up scrutiny, but the good news is we are now in the final stages of that scrutiny and we are looking forward to finding out abot the flow down of the Levelling-Up in the early part of next year."

Pledges are also on track for the second part of the £100m funding needed for the project, which is expected to come from sources such as private investment, crowdfunding and philanthropy.

"Money has started to be pledged and confidence is growing increasingly that we are going to get the £50m in line with the programme we have set," he said.

"The project remains affordable and within the £100m we originally set out."

Detailed design work on the scheme is set to take place next summer/early autumn, with the two-year construction phase to begin at the end of 2024, and Mr Bellamy emphasised the importance of laying solid foundations for such a big scheme.

"I know how much people want to see spades in the ground in Morecambe but we have got to make sure we are set up for success," he said.

"We do our diligent work so that when we start construction we can move really fast, and the project will be better because of it.

"Please be patient."

The eco-attraction – which was given planning consent by Lancaster City Council in January 2022 – is expected to transform Morecambe promenade.

It will feature shell-like domes, with indoor and outdoor attractions themed around Morecambe Bay, as well as a 6,000 seater concert venue.

The site will combine exhibits, performance, learning, play, immersive experiences, world-class horticulture, live music, art, food, drink and retail spaces, all integrated as essential parts of the overall experience.

Meanwhile, city councillors this week gave the go-ahead to developers to demolish several flats and businesses on Morecambe prom to build a new five-storey hotel.