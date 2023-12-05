Green light for businesses to be bulldozed to make way for new five-storey hotel on Morecambe prom

Plans to demolish several flats and businesses to build a new five-storey hotel on Morecambe prom have been given the go-ahead.

Members of Lancaster City Council’s planning committee backed the application by TAG Morecambe Ltd for an 86-bedroom hotel in Marine Road Central when they met on Monday.

Applicant Luke Averill has been given permission to demolish 228 to 235 Marine Road Central and build a new building with a hotel, restaurant and shop.

The terrace includes a mix of buildings which house businesses such as The Bayside Emporium antiques centre, The Consult Centre and Bays Bikes, AJ's Burger Bar, the Lakeland Rooms.

How the new hotel could look. Image courtesy of TAG group/Bell Press

The former Strawberry Dance Studios would also be affected by the proposed developmentalong with an occupied flat.

A report submitted as part of the original application found that the proposals "sit within an established, developed area and will not be out of scale with the surroundings" and were “not considered likely to have any greater effect on the surrounding land uses or designated areas than the existing development”.

Developers felt the scheme would help to regenerate what is currently a “quite dilapidated and discordant development”.

"In terms of the operational stage of development, it is likely that a number of visitors to Eden North, who would already be planning to visit the town to access that facility, may stay at the proposed hotel,” they said in a report to the city council.

Current buildings on the site.

Work could overlap with that on the Eden site, but that it would ultimately have "potential positive implications for the regeneration aspirations of the area".

Councillors generally welcomed the prospect of a brand new hotel in Morecambe

Coun John Hanson said: “I’m glad the junk shop is to go because it’s an eyesore.

Coun Louise Belcher expressed concern that there might not be enough parking spaces for disabled people, but council officers said two public disabled parking spaces were proposed on the road, which was in keeping with other new Ibis and Travel Lodge hotels in Lancaster and Morecambe.

Inside, the new hotel would have accessible rooms, corridors, lifts and other features.

Coun Keith Budden said: “I support this application. We have lost a considerable number of hotel rooms over the years in Morecambe. Hopefully with the renaissance of Morecambe about to take off, we will need these extra spaces.”

But Coun Martin Gawith said: “I welcome this but I’m always minded that seaside towns should have ‘shout in your face’ architecture, be gaudy and bright. I think this hotel is a muted design. I would like to see it be a bolder appearance to stand out.

“We have allowed the Aldi building on Morecambe’s front, God knows why? At least we could make other buildings more attractive rather than having designs which seem to mimic 19th century buildings. I think this is a missed opportunity.”

Officers said some businesses had already moved out but some residential tenants remain. Any potential issues to be resolved would be done through private, civil law matters between tenants and landlords. Potentially, there may be compensation based on tenancy arrangements.