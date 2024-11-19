Lancaster bride lost half her body weight for wedding day - leaving guests 'shocked

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A bride lost half her body weight for her wedding day by "eating less and moving more" - and says her guests were left "shocked" by her transformation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samantha Wannop, 36, tipped the scales at 19st 7lbs and wore a size 18.

She says she was "in denial" in her twenties when she developed unhealthy eating habits - including indulging in big portions and hearty meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She would binge on takeaway pizzas after nights out drinking and began to pile on the pounds as a result.

Before and after of Samantha, who lost half her body weight.

When Samantha got engaged to her partner Joe Wannop, 37, a dairy farmer, she was determined to slim down for their big day.

By changing her portion sizes and taking up cardio exercise, she managed to lose more than nine stone - the equivalent of half her body weight.

Samantha feels "better than ever" and didn't mind all eyes on her during the couple's nuptials in November 2017 - after dropping an impressive five dress sizes and nine-and-a-half stone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She can now slip into a slender size 10 with ease and now tips the scales at ten-and-a-half stone.

Before and after of Samantha, who lost half her body weight.

Samantha, who works in local government and is from Lancaster, said: "I put it off for a really long time, I think I was in denial.

"I always thought it wasn't that bad, and I hadn't got that big.

"But it started to become difficult to find clothes in my size, and I felt really uncomfortable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once I made changes to my lifestyle and saw the weight dropping off, it was easy to stick to.

Samantha Wannop and husband Joe on their wedding day.

"It was liberating to be able to pick whatever wedding dress I wanted - for a long time my clothing choices were restricted."

Samantha initially decided to start losing weight for her best friend Dom's wedding in Cyprus in July 2012.

Then aged 24, Samantha managed to lose five stone for her friend's big day but was still unhappy with her weight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "I remember speaking to my friends, and I said I needed to do something to lose weight.

Samantha Wannop before her weight loss journey.

"People kept telling me that I looked great – looking back now I don't know why no one told me that I needed to lose some weight.

"I did manage to lose a fair bit of weight before my friend's wedding, and I did feel better.

"But I still wasn't completely comfortable, and I had a long way to go."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Samantha got engaged herself in January 2017, she was determined to feel confident when it was her turn to say "I do".

She was already a member at Fitness Formation in Lancaster – but decided to up her workout regime ahead of her big day.

Samantha explained: "I started working with a personal trainer and went to the gym every single day.

Samantha Wannop after her weight loss journey.

"I loved it – at the time I didn't have kids so could go at 6am every day before work.

"It just became a part of my life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was mainly classes in the morning, and personal training in the evenings."

Samantha and Joe got married on November 25 2017 – and the blushing bride had lost half her body weight.

Samantha looked stunning in her size eight dress, after losing an impressive nine-and-a-half stone.

She said: "It was an amazing day.

"It's the first time I've looked at photos and liked what I've seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I felt confident on the day and I wasn't remotely self-conscious."

Since her wedding, Samantha has managed to maintain her healthy lifestyle and has not fallen back into old habits.

She now encourages her two children – aged four and six – to eat well and exercise regularly.

Samantha said: "My kids are learning good habits – they've both been coming to the gym with me since they were babies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're a very active family, we always go on bike rides and walks and the kids love it.

"I'm not bothered about the number on the scales now – I just want to feel healthy and strong."

SAMANTHA’S DIET

Breakfast – toast with butter and jam

Lunch – baguettes filled with meats - e.g. chicken mayo

Dinner – Spaghetti Bolognese, cheese and garlic bread – big hearty meals

Snacks - crisps, cake, chocolate

Drinks - bought coffees

Diet after:

Breakfast – Greek yogurt with fruit

Lunch – omelette or tuna salad

Dinner – meat or fish with veg

Snacks – dark chocolate, few biscuits here and there!

Drinks – stopped drinking alcohol, mainly water or decaf tea or coffee