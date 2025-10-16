Historic Lancaster pub to reopen ‘before Christmas’

An historic Lancaster city centre pub is under new ownership.

The Ring o’ Bells in King Street has been closed for some time, but new owners have now taken over.

They have posted on Facebook: “We are excited to introduce ourselves and share what we hope everyone will see as some good news.

"The Ring o’ Bells in Lancaster will be reopening, and we will be opening before Christmas 2025 comes.

The Ring o' Bells in Lancaster.

“We will give more details as things progress, and properly introduce ourselves later next week.

“For now please share in our excitement as this fantastic pub is going to be shown the love it deserves and will be returning to the Lancaster scene very soon.”

Last November it was reported that the pub was up for sale for £450,000 freehold.

The Grade II* listed 18th century venue has planning permission for six apartments.

Plans for the regeneration of the pub were given the green light in 2022.