18th century pub in Lancaster city centre for sale with £450k price tag

By Michelle Blade
Published 1st Nov 2024, 15:23 BST
An historic pub in Lancaster city centre with planning permission for six apartments, is for sale for £450,000 freehold.

Ring O’ Bells hotel, 52, King Street, Lancaster, is currently closed but agents are hoping a developer will snap it up.

The Ring O’Bells Hotel dates back to the 18th century.

Planning permission has been granted for six serviced apartments, much in demand in the city of Lancaster, each of which could be expected to achieve circa £130 per night with occupancy levels of around 80%.

Many students and professionals are based in and around Lancaster, whilst tourists visit Lancaster’s historical sites and visit the city en route to The Lakes.

Agents Sidney Phillips said: “This is an exciting opportunity for a developer to bring this historic and much loved public house back to life with the development of serviced apartments in a prime city centre location.”

A full premises licence is held.

Viewing strictly by appointment only through agents Sidney Phillips.

Contact them by telephone on 01512 204879 or email [email protected].

© Steven Barber

1. Ring O' Bells

© Steven Barber Photo: Steven Barber

Photo Sales
© Steven Barber

2. Ring O' Bells

© Steven Barber Photo: Steven Barber

Photo Sales
© Steven Barber

3. Ring O' Bells

© Steven Barber Photo: Steven Barber

Photo Sales
© Steven Barber

4. Ring O' Bells

© Steven Barber Photo: Steven Barber

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LancasterPlanning permissionKing Street
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice