I will attempt to try wine from all over the world 🍷

I have created a ‘wine map’ inspired by Gavin & Stacey

In the first episode of the show, Smithy and Gavin discuss a beer map

I will be trying to try wine from all over the world and rating them out of 10

BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey is one of my favourite television shows of all time.

Gavin & Stacey first aired in 2007, and from that moment (despite being only 12-years-old at the time) I fell absolutely in love with the show and the characters.

Gavin & Stacey has continued to be my comfort show ever since, and of course I was glued to my television screen for the series finale, which aired on Christmas Day 2024.

Now, I have been inspired by a small part of the show, Smithy and Gavin’s beer map.

During the very first episode of Gavin & Stacey, Gavin and Smithy travel on the train to London, where they will meet Stacey and Nessa for the first time.

During the train ride, it is revealed that the pair have a beer map named ‘Our Beer Tasting Year’, where they rank beers from around the world over the course of 12 months.

Smithy & Gavin’s beer map made a return in the series finale, when Smithy rediscovered the map, to his delight. Despite the moment only being seconds long, it felt like a nod towards the very beginning of Gavin & Stacey.

Despite the joke being that all of the friends involved in the challenge lost interest in the beer map, I was actually inspired to create a wine version of the map.

I absolutely love a glass of wine, and I am always eager to try different types of wine from various countries. Therefore, I have roped a pal in to mimic the challenge on Gavin & Stacey.

I have compiled a list of all the wine-producing countries across the world, and I’m making my way through the list and ranking each one out of 10.

Given that there are many variations of wine, I have decided to divide the country section into three; red, rosé and white.

Despite trying various wines over the years, I have started ranking the wines from the moment the map (which is actually in spreadsheet format) was created.

Here is a list of the countries I have ranked on the wine map so far.

France: Rosé - 10/10

Germany: Red - 3/10

Spain: White - 10/10

Chile: White - 10/10

New Zealand: White - 8/10

Australia: White - 7/10, Red 9/10

