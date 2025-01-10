Best places in Lancaster for a vegan meal during Veganuary – as voted for by readers

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 10th Jan 2025, 08:00 GMT
Veganuary is being celebrated throughout this month.

Veganuary is an annual challenge run by a UK non-profit organisation that promotes and educates about the vegan lifestyle by encouraging people to follow a vegan diet for the month of January.

Veganuary has inspired and supported millions of people to try vegan since 2014 – with participants from almost every country in the world.

The initiative has worked with businesses to drive up vegan options in shops and restaurants, and have made veganism more visible and accessible through their work with national and international media.

We asked readers to name their favourite places to visit in Lancaster and Morecambe for a vegan dish, and these were the results.

The Herbarium in Great John Street.

1. The Herbarium

The Herbarium in Great John Street. Photo: Google Street View

The Whale Tail in Penny Street.

2. The Whale Tail

The Whale Tail in Penny Street. Photo: submit

Gallico Lounge in Market Street.

3. Gallico Lounge

Gallico Lounge in Market Street. Photo: submit

Journey Social in New Street.

4. Journey Social

Journey Social in New Street. Photo: submit

