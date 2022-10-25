Ewan Lawrenson, head chef of the White Cross on Quarry Road, competed in the finals of the Great British Pub Awards for Young Chef of the Year 2022.

The 23-year-old was one of just five chefs nationwide, all aged under 25, selected to compete for this prestigious accolade at what are regarded as the Oscars of the pub industry.

The competition is open to any of the 46,000 pubs in the UK and the annual ceremony is the height of recognition within the pub sector.

Ewan Lawrenson.

Ewan started his career at the White Cross in 2015 as a kitchen porter and his passion for food meant he very quickly progressed through the team.

Mid-career, he moved for a spell at the Michelin starred Northcote Manor in the Ribble Valley where his culinary skills and knowledge of food expanded dramatically.

He returned to The White Cross in April 2019 as sous chef and at the start of the year when the opportunity arose to become head chef, he grasped the role with both hands.

At the awards, Ewan was given a few simple ingredients and 45 minutes to plan, prep, cook and serve the meal – all in front of cameras, famous judges and a crowd of onlookers.

Famous judges watched Ewan Lawrenson as he competed in the finals of the Great British Pub Awards for Young Chef of the Year 2022.

Although he was pipped at the post, he was given great praise by the judges who included the Head Chef of the Hand And Flowers, Marlow – the first pub in the UK to gain 2 Michelin stars.

The White Cross new winter menu launches this week, designed by Ewan and utilising the knowledge and passion he gained at one of the UK’s best restaurants to make it stand out from traditional pub fare, but also aiming to keep it accessible and attractive to the broad customer base which the White Cross enjoys.

Tim Tomlinson, pub landlord, said: “During these difficult times, when people choose to go out and spend their hard earned money they want to be sure they will have a special experience.

Ewan Lawrenson had just 45 minutes to plan, prep, cook and serve his meal at the finals.