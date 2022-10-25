Logs Direct, which is based in Halton, is seeing a surge in searches for its trade brand, WARMA, after sacks of hardwood carrying its brand name featured in various episodes of the show’s anniversary storyline.

The award-winning soap opera has been airing episodes which show the impact of a massive storm hitting the Dales and Emmerdale village.

Amidst dramatic accidents, falling trees, flying furniture and free-wheeling caravans, eagle-eyed viewers have noted some things that have not taken off in the gales – namely hardwood, bearing the name WARMA, sitting in sacks outside Emmerdale character David Metcalfe’s shop.

Emmerdale kicks off its 50th birthday celebrations with cast and producers marking the occasion with a huge cake of the Woolpack. Picture courtesy of ITV Plc.

Searches and hits on the WARMA Home Fuels site have soared, with many people looking for a reliable supply of compliant ready-to-burn wood for their new or existing wood burners as the energy crisis bites.

WARMA’s sales director, Stephen Talbot, says, “We were not anticipating this TV impact but it has done wonders for interest in the WARMA Home Fuels website. This also means that ‘David Metcalfe’ is buying in and selling on wood that is legal and ready to burn, ensuring that the wood is carbon neutral, whilst being burnt.

“The Ready to Burn legislation is relatively new and some retailers are still not complying with it, selling wood that is not certified with the required Ready to Burn logo and which therefore, most likely does not have the required moisture content of under 20%. At least David’s shop, in stocking our brand, is compliant and doing the right thing by the environment.”

WARMA Home Fuels wood supplies are intended for shops selling products on to the end consumer. For customers wishing to buy direct, there is the option of buying from the Logs Direct website.

Any retailer wanting to find out more about what the law legally expects of them with regard to wood sales can contact the WARMA team on 01524 812476. More information about the WARMA range is at www.warmahomefuels.co.uk