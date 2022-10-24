Traffic misery for Lancaster motorists after part of A6 is closed for a week

A temporary road closure was put in place between 7am today, Monday, and 6pm on Friday October 28 on Slyne Road from its junction with Newby Drive to its junction with Leyburn Road.

An eye-witness said lorries had been seen attempting to turn round, while cars were “squeezing” down Newby Drive to try to get around the closure.

Motorists are advised to take an alternative route via A6 Owen Road – A6 Caton Road – A589 Morecambe Road – A683 Bay Gateway - A6 Slyne Road and vice versa.

Part of the A6 is closed until Friday. Photo by Steve Pendrill