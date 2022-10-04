Young Lancaster woman tells how Prince's Trust turned her life around as survey reveals 'Class of Covid' fears

The study finds that two-fifths (40 per cent) of young people in the north west think their job prospects will never recover from the pandemic, the equivalent of around 2.8m young people across the UK.

The research, conducted by Censuswide with 2,002 16 to 25-year-olds across the UK, asked young people how confident, hopeful and in control they felt of their lives and careers since the pandemic.

It comes as The Prince’s Trust launches its ‘Class of Covid’ campaign to raise awareness of a generation of young people who are still feeling the repercussions of the pandemic on their education, employment and wellbeing, and who now face a cost of living crisis.

Charlotte Knipe.

51 per cent agree anxiety around recent political and economic events affects them daily, with half agreeing their aspirations for the future are lower now as a result of global events since 2020.

The report finds that 55 per cent of respondents agree the expected recession in the UK is making them more concerned than ever for their job security, with almost a third no longer thinking they will achieve their career goals. 38 per cent feel their life is spiralling out of control.

The research also suggests young people from lower income backgrounds are more likely to be anxious about their future prospects, and to feel like their life is spiralling out of control at this time.

Charlotte Knipe, 21, from Lancaster, joined the Team programme in January 2021, whilst being on Universal Credit and out of work. She is now employed as a Young Carer Assistant at The Dukes theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “My mental health suffered severely during the pandemic. I was lost, had no confidence, and did not know what I wanted to do with my life. University was not for me, and I was interested in theatre, but I had no idea what jobs were available in this field.

“The Team programme helped my teamworking skills, nurtured my confidence and allowed me to get creative. It was a great stepping stone to where I am now, as my Prince’s Trust mentor on the programme helped me with my CV, application, and mock interview for the Kickstart Scheme placement with The Dukes theatre.

“I was worried about my career prospects, but this job gave me the opportunity to pursue a career in theatre like I wanted. My worry right now is about the ability to move out.

"I live with my parents, but I want to get a place of my own. This seems quite daunting as the prices on everything are skyrocketing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Crawford, head of service delivery for the north west at The Prince’s Trust, said: “Young people in the UK today are facing a unique set of repercussions from the pandemic, impacting their education, employment and wellbeing, and leaving them destabilised and debilitated.

“As the economic climate continues to change around us, we must not turn our back on this generation. With businesses, government, charities and the public working together, we can ensure the ‘Class of Covid’ is given the opportunity to take control of their lives and build a positive future.”

The Prince’s Trust helps thousands of young people each year to build the confidence and skills they need to realise their potential. Three in four young people on Prince’s Trust programmes move into work, education or training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘Class of Covid’ campaign centres around a film starring Top Boy actor Ashley Walters, as well as Prince’s Trust Young Ambassadors, highlighting the urgent need to support young people to regain their confidence and build their skills for the future.