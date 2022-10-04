Experts at LotteryCritic.com wanted to find out the towns and cities that are expected to have the most rain throughout the autumn months.

While Inverness comes in first place as the city predicted to have the rainiest autumn with 168 mm per month, Morecambe follows a close second with a predicted monthly rainfall of 135 mm.

The third place goes to Bolton, predicted to have 132 mm of rainfall per month.

A rainy day at Happy Mount Park in Morecambe. The resort is set to be the second wettest place in the UK this autumn.

And the towns expected to have the least amount of rain with 54 mm forecast for autumn are Clacton-on-Sea and Bedford sharing the last place in the study.