Morecambe 'will be second rainiest town in UK' this autumn

Dig out your rain macs and umbrellas as Morecambe is set to be the second wettest place in the UK this autumn, according to a new survey.

By Debbie Butler
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 11:16 am - 1 min read

Experts at LotteryCritic.com wanted to find out the towns and cities that are expected to have the most rain throughout the autumn months.

While Inverness comes in first place as the city predicted to have the rainiest autumn with 168 mm per month, Morecambe follows a close second with a predicted monthly rainfall of 135 mm.

The third place goes to Bolton, predicted to have 132 mm of rainfall per month.

A rainy day at Happy Mount Park in Morecambe. The resort is set to be the second wettest place in the UK this autumn.

And the towns expected to have the least amount of rain with 54 mm forecast for autumn are Clacton-on-Sea and Bedford sharing the last place in the study.

Monthly weather data for the past 10 years for the survey was obtained from CEDA Archive – a collection of gridded climate values derived from the network of UK land surface observations.

