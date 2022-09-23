Official dates for this year’s Lancaster on Ice announced

The event – which features a big wheel, ice rink and festive stalls – is held in Dalton Square.

Hannah and Martin Horner from The Borough, who came up with the idea for the event, have now announced that it will return on November 25, and continue until January 8 2023.

Ticket details and further information will be announced soon.

Lancaster on Ice is to return this November.

The Borough have been operating Lancaster on Ice for several years, incorporating an ice rink, 35m high big wheel, market stalls and refreshments tent.

We reported earlier this month how they had also submitted an application to the city council to expand the attractions to include a Santa’s Grotto, carousel and children’s activity area.

If given the go-ahead, the entertainment would be extended into the town hall gardens.