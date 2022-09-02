Santa’s Grotto and carousel on cards for this year's Lancaster on Ice

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Borough have been operating Lancaster on Ice for several years, incorporating an ice rink, 35m high big wheel, market stalls and refreshments tent.

But new plans have been released which include extending the entertainment to the town hall gardens.

This would include a carousel, Santa’s Grotto and children’s activity area, extra Christmas cabins and the relocation of the tepee bar.

Lancaster on Ice could be expanding this winter.

The proposals request a temporary closure of part of Dalton Square in front of the town hall steps, with traffic - including buses - instead diverted along Thurnham Street, George Street and Robert Street.

This would allow space for the tepee to be moved from Dalton Square and the carousel to be erected in front of the town hall.

Dalton Square through to Sulyard Street would also be closed off as usual when Lancaster on Ice is in place.

The area would be landscaped with additional Christmas trees in moveable containers, providing decoration and protection.

Lancaster on Ice could be expanding to include a carousel.

A statement to the council from HPA Chartered Accountants, on behalf of Borough owners Hannah and Martin Horner, says the new plans would add to the success of Lancaster on Ice.

"Over recent years the scheme has been an immense success and Lancaster on Ice has drawn numerous visitors (both local residents and tourists) to the city centre," they say.

"This proposal seeks to extend the event space so that it can continue to grow and succeed. The new attractions will encourage revisits and will strengthen the offer for family friendly activities in the city centre, which is severely lacking at present.

"The additional highways closure would allow for the creation of a safer space and would provide better linkages to the car parks in the immediate area surrounding Dalton Square.

Lancaster on Ice returns this November.

"It also provides a fantastic opportunity to link the town hall to the event as this is currently cut off from the site, situated on an island surrounded by roads."