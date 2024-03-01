News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

54 pictures from the past including TV presenter Bill Oddie as RSPB Leighton Moss celebrates 60th anniversary

This year marks a major milestone in the history of RSPB Leighton Moss.
By Debbie Butler
Published 1st Mar 2024, 12:00 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds first leased the large wetland site on the outskirts of Silverdale back in 1964 primarily to protect its rarest inhabitant, the Bittern.

This year the RSPB will celebrate its 60th anniversary at what is today the largest reed bed in the North West attracting around 90,000 visitors annually.

Staff and volunteers are planning a host of nature events throughout this year to mark the special occasion but in the meantime, we’ve had a look back through our archives.

These 54 pictures show a variety of events held at Leighton Moss over the years as well as some stunning scenes of nature.

In case you missed it: When famous faces visited Morecambe and Lancaster including Ellie Goulding, Peter Kay and Roger Moore

Goodies star Bill Oddie at Leighton Moss to open the Visitor Centre.

1. 60 years of Leighton Moss

Goodies star Bill Oddie at Leighton Moss to open the Visitor Centre. Photo: Peter Wilcock

Photo Sales
Jen Walker, visitor officer, shows off Bearded Tit and Marsh Harrier Royal Mail stamps.

2. 60 years of Leighton Moss

Jen Walker, visitor officer, shows off Bearded Tit and Marsh Harrier Royal Mail stamps. Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Goodies star Bill Oddie opens the Visitor Centre with, from left, Anne Selby, Director of Lancashire Wildlife Trust, Dr Andrew White and Robin Horner.

3. 60 years of Leighton Moss

Goodies star Bill Oddie opens the Visitor Centre with, from left, Anne Selby, Director of Lancashire Wildlife Trust, Dr Andrew White and Robin Horner. Photo: Peter Wilcock

Photo Sales
Leighton Moss Nature Reserve Warden David Mower with a Bittern.

4. 60 years of Leighton Moss

Leighton Moss Nature Reserve Warden David Mower with a Bittern. Photo: Darren Andrews

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:North WestMorecambeLancasterPeter Kay