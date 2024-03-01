The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds first leased the large wetland site on the outskirts of Silverdale back in 1964 primarily to protect its rarest inhabitant, the Bittern.

This year the RSPB will celebrate its 60th anniversary at what is today the largest reed bed in the North West attracting around 90,000 visitors annually.

Staff and volunteers are planning a host of nature events throughout this year to mark the special occasion but in the meantime, we’ve had a look back through our archives.

These 54 pictures show a variety of events held at Leighton Moss over the years as well as some stunning scenes of nature.

60 years of Leighton Moss Goodies star Bill Oddie at Leighton Moss to open the Visitor Centre. Photo: Peter Wilcock

60 years of Leighton Moss Jen Walker, visitor officer, shows off Bearded Tit and Marsh Harrier Royal Mail stamps. Photo: Submitted

60 years of Leighton Moss Goodies star Bill Oddie opens the Visitor Centre with, from left, Anne Selby, Director of Lancashire Wildlife Trust, Dr Andrew White and Robin Horner. Photo: Peter Wilcock