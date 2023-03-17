When famous faces visited Morecambe and Lancaster including Ellie Goulding, Peter Kay and Roger Moore

Many stars have graced the streets and stages of Morecambe and Lancaster over the years.

In its heyday, Morecambe was a mecca for some of the biggest names in showbiz.

And today both resort and city continue to attract their fair share of celebrities – some who come to perform or film in the district and others who are just dropping by.

Take a look at our gallery of some of the famous faces who have come to town over the years. Some may even surprise you.

1 . Norman Wisdom The late comedian Norman Wisdom enjoys a chippy tea from Atkinson's Fish & Chips in Albert Road, Morecambe, in August 1996.

2 . Morecambe and Wise Comedy duo Eric and Ernie switch on Morecambe Illuminations.

3 . Morecambe and Wise A heat of the Miss Great Britain contest at Morecambe with judges Morecambe and Wise.

4 . Eric Morecambe Eric Morecambe playing the fool at the opening of the Cartmel Day Centre in Morecambe. This picture was loaned to us by Jennifer Mortimer, far right.