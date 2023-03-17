When famous faces visited Morecambe and Lancaster including Ellie Goulding, Peter Kay and Roger Moore
Many stars have graced the streets and stages of Morecambe and Lancaster over the years.
By Debbie Butler
Published 17th Mar 2023, 15:30 GMT
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 15:47 GMT
In its heyday, Morecambe was a mecca for some of the biggest names in showbiz.
And today both resort and city continue to attract their fair share of celebrities – some who come to perform or film in the district and others who are just dropping by.
Take a look at our gallery of some of the famous faces who have come to town over the years. Some may even surprise you.
