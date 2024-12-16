More Music’s annual Lantern Procession was due to take place last weekend, but was forced to be rescheduled after Storm Darragh ruined the plans.

Instead, it was rescheduled for Friday, and was an early festive treat for all who attended.

The Lantern Procession, led by Baybeat Street Band and featuring community-made lanterns, weaved its way through the streets.

Creative workshops had been taking place in West End Primary, Sandylands Primary and Bay Leadership Academy, as well as among people attending More Music sessions, to add to what was a genuine community event.

