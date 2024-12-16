Rearranged lantern procession lights up Morecambe's West End

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th Dec 2024, 11:19 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 15:33 BST
Morecambe’s popular lantern procession lit up the streets of the West End on Friday evening.

More Music’s annual Lantern Procession was due to take place last weekend, but was forced to be rescheduled after Storm Darragh ruined the plans.

Instead, it was rescheduled for Friday, and was an early festive treat for all who attended.

The Lantern Procession, led by Baybeat Street Band and featuring community-made lanterns, weaved its way through the streets.

Creative workshops had been taking place in West End Primary, Sandylands Primary and Bay Leadership Academy, as well as among people attending More Music sessions, to add to what was a genuine community event.

See more photos from the festival online at https://www.lancasterguardian.co.uk/lifestyle/christmas/more-pictures-as-morecambes-popular-lantern-procession-lights-up-west-end-streets-4911716

1. More Music’s Morecambe West End Lantern Procession

- Photo: Robin Zahler

2. More Music’s Morecambe West End Lantern Procession

- Photo: Robin Zahler

Morecambe MP Lizzi Collinge enjoys the event.

3. More Music’s Morecambe West End Lantern Procession

Morecambe MP Lizzi Collinge enjoys the event. Photo: Robin Zahler

4. More Music’s Morecambe West End Lantern Procession

- Photo: Robin Zahler

