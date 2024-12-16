More pictures as Morecambe’s popular lantern procession lights up West End streets

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th Dec 2024, 15:29 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 15:40 BST
Morecambe got into the festive spirit at the weekend when the streets were lit up for its popular lantern procession.

More Music’s annual Lantern Procession was due to take place last weekend, but was forced to be rescheduled after Storm Darragh ruined the plans.

Instead, it was rescheduled for Friday, and was an early festive treat for all who attended.

The Lantern Procession, led by Baybeat Street Band and featuring community-made lanterns, weaved its way through the streets.

Creative workshops had been taking place in West End Primary, Sandylands Primary and Bay Leadership Academy, as well as among people attending More Music sessions, to add to what was a genuine community event.

More pictures from the event are online at https://www.lancasterguardian.co.uk/lifestyle/christmas/rearranged-lantern-procession-lights-up-morecambes-west-end-4910701

-

1. More Music’s Morecambe West End Lantern Procession

- Photo: Robin Zahler

Photo Sales
-

2. More Music’s Morecambe West End Lantern Procession

- Photo: Robin Zahler

Photo Sales
-

3. More Music’s Morecambe West End Lantern Procession

- Photo: Robin Zahler

Photo Sales
-

4. More Music’s Morecambe West End Lantern Procession

- Photo: Robin Zahler

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MorecambeWest EndStorm Darragh
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice