More photos as Lancaster gets ready for Christmas in style with lights switch-on

Despite a close call with Storm Bert, the crowds turned up in their thousands to watch the acts on stage and see the lights in Market Square get turned on.

Local businesses were given a welcome boost from the extra visitors coming into the city centre for the event.

City centre footfall counters showed a week on week increase of 39.7% with the Market Street counter showing the biggest increase with a week on week change of 65.9%.

A BID spokesman said: “We would like to say a big ‘thank you’ to Acorn Homes for their headline sponsorship of the Christmas lights switch-on and to Lancaster University for their support as well as Stagecoach for their generous sponsorship of Christmas in Lancaster.

"Thanks also to Lancaster City Council for supporting the event with government Levelling Up funding through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

“The BID team would also like to say another huge ‘thank you’ to everyone who stepped in to rescue the event after the stage, sound and light contractor pulled out with just 10 days to go.

"Thanks to SJ Bargh, the Melodrome crew, Red Rose Tech, R Leisure, Spartan Scaffolding, Ellie from the Grand Theatre and everyone else who jumped into action to answer our calls for help.

"It is testament to the community spirit of Lancaster businesses that the BID team were able to implement a fully revised plan within such a short space of time to ensure that Christmas in Lancaster can still be launched in style.”

Thanks to Ginny Koppenhol Photography for the photos.